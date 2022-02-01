Arkansas gyms preparing to motivate influx of new members in the new year

Jeff McDaniel with FastFit says he's seen it first hand; Americans dropping their new year's resolutions by the end of January.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We hear it every year, "new year, new me." Especially when it comes to health and fitness, and while we already know the fate of those new year resolutions, that won't stop a wave of people from showing up at a gym Monday.

Local gym owners are anticipating an influx of new people and want people to stay motivated with their goals throughout the whole year.

"So most people rush into the gyms. Starting tomorrow, 'Aww man, I'm going to get into the best shape of my life.' I go hard, go hard, go hard but then work, life, responsibilities get in the way and I don't have anybody that keeps me, you know, on task,'" said Jeff McDaniel with FastFit.

Jeff McDaniel with FastFit has seen it first hand; Americans dropping their new year's resolutions by the end of January.

He says it's about the mindset.

People need to distinguish an outcome goal from a process one.

"An outcome goal is 'I want to lose 25 pounds, I want to drop a dress size, I want to be able to run a 5K.' You name it, you know, but what they're lacking is the steps to kind of make that happen. It's a process," said McDaniel.

A process that David Johnson Jr. hopes to instill in his future clients over at The Exercise Coach, a new smart gym in Little Rock that specializes in equipment catered to a clients body based on an online assessment.

"It builds the workout based off of how strong they are and it adjusts to their strength and weaknesses and it allows them, it shows them how hard to push during each work out," said Johnson Jr.

It's a way for people new to fitness especially to ease their way into a routine.