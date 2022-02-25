Arkansas hairstylists adjusting to latest CDC guidelines

The CDC released new mask guidance Friday and for Arkansans who have to be in close contact with customers, the easing of face coverings comes as a concern.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced new guidelines Friday loosened face mask recommendations for many around the country.

For Arkansas hairstylist Melissa Thompson of PHD Argenta Day Spa, the previous mask guidelines from the CDC gave her hope.

"We're in such close contact, that's always been my concern is the fact that we're in such close quarters," Thompson said.

On Friday, the CDC loosened their indoor mask restrictions and for Thompson, she's not necessarily opposed to the guidance.

"I wouldn't mind during certain situations easing up our mask restrictions," Thompson said.

Despite that, she's not planning on moving as fast as certain health leaders.

"As it stands right now, we are still requiring masks full-time in the spa," Thompson said.

On any given day, she said the average customer is inside of the shop from 1-3 hours.

With less than 2-feet separating Thompson from her clients, she said her best line of defense comes in the form of a face covering.

"We have a lot of clients that have immune-compromised diseases, so we like to give them a good and safe place," Thompson said.

It's a different story at a Little Rock barbershop. Tyrus Gillam has been the owner of All Star Kutz for nearly 14-years.

He doesn't require his customers to wear a mask inside the shop, and instead leaves the decision up to them.

"I have some customers that wear it and some customers that still don't wear it. I try to separate the ones that are still wearing it and those not wearing it, so they can all feel safe," Gillam said.

Local workers aren't the only ones with thoughts about the recent change-- in his weekly briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he hopes Arkansas will move from a "pandemic state to a normal state."

"I think we're to the point that everyone knows what to do, and they know how to protect themselves," Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of Health in Arkansas, brought up the idea of an endemic as COVID is still posing a problem and face masks are bound to stick around.

"I don't think most [of the] public understands that an endemic doesn't necessarily mean that it's gone away and that your risk has gone away, it just means that the risk is there," Romero said.

For those like Thompson, this change is going to take some getting used to. She's not opposed to loosening restrictions in her shop, but she knows she'll need more time before making any final decisions.