Arkansas health experts encourage Fall flu shots to ensure safety of community

Last year’s flu season saw low numbers. Experts attribute this to people wearing masks and washing their hands.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Local health experts have been encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine since it was rolled out in stages to different Arkansans over the course of the year.

Now they're reminding people to get their flu vaccines for the upcoming influenza season.

Last year’s flu season saw low numbers. Experts attribute this to people wearing masks and washing their hands. With less masks being worn this year, they’re anticipating flu numbers to go back up.

“We can promote them and they can get both at the same time, now that that’s recommended and approved by the CDC. So we are able to give them both at the same time." said Kyleigh Stout with Cornerstone Pharmacy.

She said pharmacists have been busier than usual offering COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and now the flu shot.

They started offering it at the end of August.

There was a total of 70 confirmed flu cases last season according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The CDC labeled cases for the state as minimal.

Beyond the flu, fall allergies are still a concern as well.

“Ragweed is a plant that is very common here in Arkansas and tends to bloom in the late summer and early fall season. Very commonly, when it blooms lots of people are allergic to it. ," said Wendell Pahls, Baptist Health Medical Director for Emergency and Transfer Services.

He said when people's allergies flare up, there's worry that some signs can be indicative of COVID or the flu in patients.

Allergies aren't typically associated with a fever or body aches that come with symptoms like the flu.

Another sign is that the flu doesn't loss of taste and smell with cases like COVID.

“Over the last 20 or 30 years, traditionally we’ve lost a lot of people to influenza and certainly we’ve lost a lot of folks to COVID. So the more people that would get their flu shots and get their vaccinations, the better off everybody will be," said Pahls.