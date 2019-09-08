HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Hot Springs National Park has received finalized negative results of Legionella bacteria testing at the Quapaw Baths and Spa.

Preliminary test results suggested Legionella growth, resulting in a recommendation to close water services at the spa while the park and public health officials awaited confirmatory testing.

With these finalized negative results, public health officials and the park have cleared the Quapaw to resume all services.

Based on the preliminary results, the Quapaw immediately began remediation and disinfection efforts while waiting for finalized test results.

Throughout this process, the Quapaw Baths & Spa has fully cooperated with the National Park Service Public Health Officials.

All laboratory testing was performed at a private lab, which is part of the CDC’s Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation Program.

The park continues to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health, the Arkansas Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the health of those who visit the park.