Arkansas man with Autism entering his second season as Indy 500 flag man

Eighteen years after his diagnosis, Aaron Likens is traveling the country, explaining what Autism really means.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — April is Autism awareness month.

Easterseals Arkansas is hosting a virtual event that may just change the way you think of a diagnosis.

Aaron Likens is an author and a public speaker. He's got a pretty cool side job.

"Yeah," he said, "I worked for it for 25 years to get to the top."

He's a flag man at the Indy 500. "This will be my second season coming up," he explained, "can't believe it."

But there's much more to his story.

"I was diagnosed with Autism in 2003," he remembered. "My doctor said he didn't know anything about it. Basically, good luck. I looked it up on the internet," he said, and the results were not encouraging.

Eighteen years later, he's traveling the country, explaining what a diagnosis really means.

Likens is hosting a webinar with Easterseals Arkansas, using the same medium that scared him so many years ago.