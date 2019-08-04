the Arkansas Minority Health Commission announced their new Mobile Health Unit, a step toward the commission's goal of providing health screenings to patients who aren't able to make it to a break-and-mortar clinic.

The mobile health clinic is equipped with two screening rooms to assess patients' blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, A1C, BMI, oral health and HIV results.

This brand new step for the Arkansas Minority Health commission will help accomplish their goal of treating patients in all 75 Arkansas counties.

The mobile unit will travel to schools, churches, and other locations as requested and confirmed, according to AMHC.

"I am so excited to be a part of this amazing and free opportunity for the communities in our natural state," said AMHC's health specialist and Mobile Health Unit coordinator, Beatriz Mondragon.

For more information on the Mobile Health Unit, check out AMHC's website. If you or someone you know would like to schedule an MHU visit, click here.