Find the Arkansas pharmacies to providing flu shot clinics

With COVID-19 so prevalent in our lives, It may be easy to forget it’s also flu season. Health experts are urging everyone to get a flu shot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Pharmacies throughout the state will provide flu vaccinations through clinics developed in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health, ImmunizeAR and the Arkansas Pharmacists Association.

The vaccinations will be available for no out-of-pocket expense to the individual, though people should bring their insurance cards to the clinic if they have insurance.

The time and date of the clinics varies by pharmacy. A full schedule, including hours of availability, can be found here.

This partnership creates additional opportunities for Arkansans to receive their flu vaccinations in addition to the ADH Local Health Units, which will also continue to provide flu vaccinations at no out-of-pocket cost.

“This year it will be especially important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist. “This is mainly for two reasons: You don’t want to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The second reason is because flu vaccinations can go a long way to keeping people out of the hospital. And we want to decrease the number of hospitalizations in Arkansas as much as possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year to year and this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

People of all ages can get the flu, but certain people are more likely to have serious health problems with it. This includes older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), people who smoke, and people who live in nursing homes. Therefore, ADH strongly recommends that people in these groups get a flu vaccine. It is also recommended that friends, family members and people who provide care to people in these groups also get a vaccine, not only to protect themselves but also to decrease the possibility that they might expose their loved ones to the flu.

The flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu. Some people may have mild soreness and redness near the site of the shot and a low fever or slight headache. Reasons to skip the flu vaccine include life-threatening allergic reactions to a previous dose of the flu vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine. However, people with allergies to vaccine ingredients can often receive the vaccine safely, if it is given in a doctor’s office where they can be monitored.

The flu is easily spread through coughing and sneezing or by touching something with the virus on it, such as a doorknob, and then touching the nose or mouth. Good hand washing habits are important in preventing the flu, but the best way to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine.

Locations/Dates/Type of flu clinic:

Farmington, Collier Drug Store

197 E Main St, Farmington

Dec. 15th, 11 a.m. - noon

Drive Thru

Fayetteville, Medical Arts Pharmacy

2515 E Huntsville Rd, Fayetteville

December 15th, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Drive Thru

Gravette, Teasley Drug

205 Atlanta Street SE, Gravette

Dec. 5, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Drive Thru

Little Rock, Cornerstone Pharmacy

Dec. 11th, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive Thru at Immanuel Baptist Church City Center 501 N Shackleford Rd

Little Rock, City Pharmacy

1801 Broadway St, Little Rock

Weekdays, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Curbside

Little Rock, Market Place

11316 Huron Ln., Little Rock

Mon-Sat, Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m./ Sat 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Drop-In/Curbside

Mayflower, Roland Drug Store

600 AR-365, Mayflower

Dec. 7-10, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Drop-In/Curbside

Mayflower, Mayflower Family Pharmacy

616B AR-365, Mayflower

Dec. 11th

Drive Thru

Mountain View

Mitchell's Main St. Pharmacy

214 E Main St, Mountain View

Dec. 15 Noon - 4 p.m.

Drive through

Pine Bluff, Doctors Orders Pharmacy

2302 W 28th Ave, Pine Bluff

Dec. 9th, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Drop-In/Curbside

Pocahontas, Futrell Pharmacy

115 E Broadway St, Pocahontas

Dec. 7-11, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Drop-In/Curbside

Prairie Grove, Collier Drug Store

801 E Douglas St, Prairie Grove

Dec. 15th, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive Thru

Springdale, Collier Drug Store Har-Ber

171 N Maestri Rd #3, Springdale

Dec. 8, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Drive Thru

Monticello, The Prescription Pad Pharmacy

539 US-425, Monticello

TBA, Call for details - (870) 367-4227

Benton, Westside Pharmacy

620 W South St, Benton

Open availability

Drop-In and Curbside

Marianna, Lee County Cooperative Clinic