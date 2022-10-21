Experts seeing surge in RSV and flu cases among kids in Arkansas

A majority of flu cases right now are in children, but experts explain that it's not the only virus parents should be on the lookout for.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just as the Arkansas Department of Health predicted, flu cases have been on the rise this year.

"There actually are more cases of flu already this year and this year's flu season, as compared to most Octobers," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, ADH Medical Director for Immunizations.



Dr. Tumlison explained flu cases have been higher than normal and one age group has been getting hit harder than others.



"A lot of schools etc., are seeing that. In fact, more than half of the cases that we get reports on so far are in children," Dr. Tumlison added.



The flu hasn't been the only virus that has been impacting recently.

Health experts have continued to warn people about about COVID-19 but did explain that fortunately, those numbers haven't been trending the same way as the flu.

“Covid cases in kids are actually going down,” said Dr. Tumlison. “And they have been for several weeks, just like the general population.”



Dr. Tumlison also said that it's important to pay attention to symptoms especially since the two viruses have so many in common.



"Both can cause fever both can cause cough, both can cause runny nose, sore throat, achy muscles, chills," said Dr. Tumlison.



Another virus that has been spreading among kids recently, is RSV.

Arkansas Children's Hospital told us that this has been the second year in a row they've seen a spike, and they added:



"While Arkansas Children's anticipates a surge in RSV cases each winter, this marks the second consecutive year we've experienced a spike among kids during the late summer and early fall. The Emergency Departments at our two hospitals are as busy as they've ever been because of respiratory illnesses. Many of these children require inpatient care and some even need ventilator support in our intensive care unit.”

“As the only children's health system in Arkansas, it is our commitment to be available for kids when they need us, and we're preparing for increased volume. Arkansas Children's encourages families to wash hands frequently, stay home if their kids feel sick, and talk to their child's pediatrician if they notice concerning respiratory symptoms. We could face a historic winter respiratory illness season, and prevention is key."

Dr. Tumlison explained that the symptoms of RSV can appear a bit like COVID and flu for older kids.

“In an older child, just might look like a cold or the flu or something like that, it can be more difficult to distinguish," said Dr. Tumlison.



For younger children, the symptoms can be more severe.

“It can give them difficulty breathing, and often they'll time that wheeze,” said Dr. Tumlison.

He added that if your child has had any difficulty breathing it's best to get them checked by a doctor—and also, while all three viruses are different there are things you can do to help prevent them.