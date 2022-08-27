Arkansas Veteran's Hospitals holds job fair to recruit nurses

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System held an all-day nursing hiring fair on Saturday to recruit more nurses and meet high staffing needs.

The pandemic has been hard on individuals in the medical profession— in fact, many nurses have chosen to leave the field over the past few years.

However, the Central Arkansas Veteran's Healthcare System is working to bring medical staff back.

At the hiring fair, the hospital worked to make offers to as many nurses as possible in order to help meet the high staffing demands between the 8 VA Hospital sites across the state.

Positions are currently open at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock, Fort Roots, and at each of the VA's 8 Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.