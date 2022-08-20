Arkansas woman breaks world record to raise awareness for POTS

When Arkansan Gabby Rushing was diagnosed with POTS, a nervous system disorder, she decided to try and raise awareness for it in an unconventional way.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 2021, Arkansas native Gabby Rushing was one of millions to be diagnosed with a nervous system disorder called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS.

In order to raise awareness for the condition and further medical research, Rushing decided to challenge a world record.

She held a deep squat position for two hours on Saturday and broke the former world record.

"I just broke the world record for the longest to hold the deep squat position," said Rushing.

More than a dozen came out to watch the clock as Rushing took on the challenge.

"It was very humbling," she said.

At 14 years old, Rushing became chronically ill from a disorder she previously had no idea existed— POTS.

"Debilitating fatigue, chronic pain, just severe episodes of nausea," she described.

Dr. John Arthur with UAMS works alongside a team of doctors researching the disorder, as well as the connection it has to long-COVID symptoms.

"It is a disease that we don't really know what the cause is," Dr. Arthur explained. "A lot of people with long COVID get pots. You don't have to have long COVID to get pots, but there's an overlap."

Researchers speculated that people who have been infected with COVID-19 form an antibody against an important protein that the body needs.

"The mechanism part is what we don't know yet. So how do these antibodies cause long COVID? Or do they or is it just something that happens," he added.

Rushing's decision to break the world record was her way of bringing awareness to the illness and helping advance the research being conducted at UAMS.

"I suffered in silence and I don't want that to be any other person. I don't want that to be another 14-year-old girl just really struggling to make it to class," she explained.

Rushing also said that the deep squat position is one of the ways that she can relieve herself from some of the chronic pain she faces.

According to Dr. Arthur, UAMS will soon send out a survey to 150,000 people who have been tested for COVID at the hospital.