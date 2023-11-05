Health officials: Xylazine overdose deaths up by 1,127% in the south

The Arkansas Department of Health is warning as more cases of xylazine being mixed with illegal drugs such as fentanyl and heroin are being reported.

The report of the increasing cases comes from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Xylazine is described as a non-opioid that's used as a tranquilizer by veterinarians towards different animals, including horses, deer, and elk.

The drug is dangerous and has not been cleared for use on humans.

These health officials have reportedly detected the effects of the mixture in 48 states so far, as drug seizures occur with the mixture of fentanyl and xylazine happen.

According to the DEA, "xylazine-positive overdose deaths have risen by 1,127% in the south."

This trend lines up as the Arkansas State Crime Lab has seen the mixture of these illegal drugs, with xylazine being mixed alongside fentanyl and heroin.

Drugs that have been mixed with xylazine are commonly known as "zombie drugs" or other names such as "tranq."

Xylazine is known to slow down heartbeats, and when mixed with opioids can increase the overdose risks.

These mixtures can also damage organs, muscles, and cause dangerous skin infections.

Health officials also emphasize that Narcan will not be as effective for overdoses involving xylazine due to it not being an opioid.