At-home COVID tests good for months past expiration date

Experts explain how the actual expiration date on at-home COVID tests is months longer than what's on the box.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Though it may have been a while since you've thought very in-depth about COVID-19, if you've planned on doing any traveling soon, pharmacists have recommended that you keep the virus in mind.

That's been especially prevalent, as many of us have been out making the most of the end of summer.

"It is still out there, there are still lots of people testing positive," Anne Pace, Pharmacist at Kavanaugh Pharmacy, said.

During this age of COVID, she explained that the holidays tend to mean something a little different for her.

"Oh yeah, I anticipate that we will definitely see an increase in our Paxlovid prescriptions and people testing," Pace said. "Or calling saying that they've tested positive."

Of course, to even find out if you're positive for COVID, you need a test.

Many people had at-home tests shipped to them free of charge from the federal government months ago— Pace said those tests help, but they're not exactly what she would recommend.

"Just in general, antigen tests are not as good at picking up the virus early on in a person's course of the disease," she said.

Though those tests do work, if you've had them sitting for a while, you may have been left wondering if those tests have an expiration date.

The FDA updated its recommendations for those tests, and explained that you can use them for months after the date stated on the box.

"Don't throw them away, don't assume that they're not good," Pace said. "You can go online and find what the new expiration date is for them."

If you've still been looking for COVID tests, you can still get some.

The tests shipped out from the government have stopped, but you can still get them for free, and covered by your insurance from many pharmacies.

As we head into a busy holiday season to end the year, Pace said it's best to play it safe and have a couple of tests around.