LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Most of us know that sitting too long, eating unhealthy food, drinking and smoking can shorten our life span. But, you might be surprised by what else may take years off your life.

Here's are few bad habits you might want to start cutting out:

Watching TV for too long --

We all enjoy a good streaming binge here and there. But if you make this a daily habit, you could be taking years off your life. According to research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, watching six hours or more of TV per day could shorten life expectancy by nearly five years.

Changing sleep schedules --

Too little sleep and too much sleep have clear links to shorter lifespan. But, going to bed and waking up at different times every day can have negative effects as well.

One study from the University of Pittsburgh, found that disruption in circadian rhythm can increase metabolic risk factors for obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Not taking care of your teeth--

According to multiple studies, not flossing or brushing can increase your risk of gum disease. Which could also increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

So, try to get yourself on a regular dental routine, and be sure to see your dentist twice per year.

Having a long commute --

Spending too much time in the car or on other public transportation, has the same negative health effects as sitting. It can also increase stress, both of which can affect longevity.

If it's possible, try alternating your commute with more active options, such as biking or walking.

