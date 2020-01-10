Baptist Health Community Outreach offering flu shot clinics throughout central Arkansas

Baptist Health Community Outreach is setting up several flu shot clinics throughout central Arkansas in October.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Knowing that the flu shot is more important than ever, Baptist Health Community Outreach is setting up several flu shot clinics throughout central Arkansas in October.

Vaccinations will be available for free to adults 18 years and older while supplies last at each of the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 1: Park Hill Baptist Church, 201 East C. Ave., in North Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. as a drive-thru clinic in the church’s parking lot First Assembly of God, 4501 Burrow Drive, in North Little Rock from 10 a.m. to noon as a drive-thru clinic in the church’s parking lot Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 AR-107, in Sherwood from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a drive-thru clinic in the church’s parking lot

Thursday, Oct. 8: Bryant Senior Center, 6401 Boone Road, in Bryant from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 12: Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., in Little Rock from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. as a drive-thru clinic in the church’s parking lot

Wednesday, Oct. 14: First Assembly of God, 4501 Burrow Drive, in North Little Rock from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the church’s Latino Ministry Building

Monday, Oct. 26: Cabot Senior Center, 600 North Grant St., in Cabot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: First Presbyterian Church’s Stewpot, 800 Scott St., in Little Rock from noon to 1 p.m.



When someone arrives for a flu shot, they will be given instructions for next steps. Baptist Health Community Outreach is following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they relate to COVID-19. Anyone who is sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home.