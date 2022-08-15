Baptist Health opens new health center for the elderly

The new location is on the Baptist Health North Little Rock campus. Seniors will be able to see therapists, primary care physicians, social workers, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people.

Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center.

Seniors will be able to see therapists, primary care physicians, social workers, and more all under one roof— it also gives them a chance to socialize.

Baptist's President and CEO said that relocating the PACE center to the North Little Rock campus will give them more room to serve the elderly.

"We want to continue to see it grow and have more people participate. And I use the word participate because these are participants, not patients. These are people that are living independently doing great, we do provide care for them when they need it," Troy Wells said.

Wells said that 100 people are currently in the program, and they serve 4 counties, including Pulaski, Saline, Lonoke, and Faulkner.