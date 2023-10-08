Beebe upgrading school-based health center

This health center in Beebe first started a year ago and provides various services, including mental health. Now, a new grant will help the center upgrade even more.

BEEBE, Ark. — The Beebe School District is working on some upgrades, including a few to its school-based health center, which started in 2022.

The health center serves as a one-stop shop for ARcare, mental health services, the family center and the food pantry. However, it's about to grow after a $500,000 grant from the Department of Education.

"That's going to allow us to expand our school-based health center to provide more services for our family," said Holly Glover, Beebe School District director of curriculum instruction.

Glover said they hope to use the grant money to expand the current health center, adding dental and vision services and an additional clinic coordinator, which they've already hired.

"She's going to be able to actually transport students to and from the clinic if the parents choose," Glover said. So that parents aren't missing work."

Brandi Crowell, a parent, has already benefitted from the center a few times and said she's looking forward to having even more services for her kids.

"One of the biggest things that we do a lot of is vision and dental," Crowell said. "My daughters go to both of those every six months, so if I can keep them on campus, and the coordinator can take them to those visits... it's just another bonus. I know so many parents are going to be excited about that."

Overall, Crowell said having access to the clinic helps her sick kids and her family.

"With a school-based health center, students have priority, as well as our faculty, to be able to get in and get out to receive the services that they need," Glover said. "It's going to be a major benefit for our community."