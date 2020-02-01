BEREA, Ohio — The 16-year-old Berea-Midpark high school student who passed away unexpectedly on New Year's Eve died of complications of the flu.

According to Richard Stacklin, data analyst from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, Kaylee Roberts is the first pediatric flu fatality of the season in Ohio. 80 people were hospitalized just last week for flu-related illnesses, according to the Board of Health.

Kaylee's grandmother met with 3News on Thursday. She says Kaylee was only sick for a short time.

“On New Year’s Eve the world lost an angel,” according to a GoFundMe set up by her family. “Kaylee Roberts died unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 16. She was such a beautiful, caring, hardworking, and intelligent young lady. She had such an amazing kindness about her and cared so much for so many family and friends. Kaylee was an exceptional singer, animal lover, fashion trend setter, and a wonderful person and had a very bright future ahead. She was always concerned about everyone and how she could help, even in little ways because of her enormous heart and genuine personality.”

RELATED: Berea mourns death of high school student

The Berea City School District posted the following message on its Facebook page Wednesday:

It is with great sadness that we inform our Titans community of the passing of BMHS junior Kaylee Roberts yesterday.

We are currently working with the Western Cuyahoga County Crisis team to have staff at BMHS ‪tomorrow morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to support students or staff.

Please keep Kaylee's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

Funeral services for Kaylee Roberts will be held at Dostal Bokas Funeral Services on 6245 Columbia Road in North Olmsted from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.