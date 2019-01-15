An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would allow pharmacists in Arkansas the ability to give out birth control without a prescription.

Introduced by state Representative Aaron Pilkington (R-Clarksville), the bill would allow a "pharmacist to dispense oral contraceptives without a prescription.

In August 2018, Pilkington told us that people in the Arkansas Delta didn't have access to care that they needed and getting birth control was "just part of the access problem."

Arkansas has the highest rate of teen pregnancy in the country with 34 births per 1,000 women, according to the CDC.

Pilkington said more access to birth control would help reduce unplanned pregnancies.

"As a Republican being pro-life, we need to make sure that we're able to give care," he said.

According to the bill, a pharmacist is allowed to give birth control to someone that is 18 years of age or older.

The bill has been referred to the Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee in the House.