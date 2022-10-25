Red Cross: Blood donations dropping as holidays approach

There is a need for blood every 2 seconds, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — During the holiday season, volunteer attendance at food and housing shelters begins to climb, but according to the American Red Cross of Georgia, people aren't as willing to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

The organization said donations have dropped during the holidays and attributed it to families' busy schedules. They are urging people to show up and donate blood.

“We do see the donations drop because people are on vacations and spending time focusing on their families,” Jerrica Williams, Regional Communications Manager of the Red Cross of Georgia, said.

Many who have long-term, ongoing health concerns rely on blood donations.

“We encourage people to donate blood because in the end," Williams said. "There’s people that have sickle cell disease or people who are experiencing difficultly in childbirth."