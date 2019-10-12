LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If there's one thing Darrick Collier Jr. and Stephanie Henry want you to know, it's that not all snacks are created equal.

"A lot of things out there, in my opinion, weren't very good or they lacked overall nutrition, so I started making my own stuff," Collier said.

And that's how Breakout Bar was born.

Collier is president & CEO of the company, and Henry serves as business development director.

"Everything we do is to help people break out of the old and into the new," Collier said. "The way we do that is make all-natural snacks that basically fuel your body -- as opposed to doing detriment to your body -- and they happen to taste good people tell us."

The protein bars and bites come in eight different flavors, and Henry says simplicity is key.

"We want people to eat our food and enjoy it and make them feel like they're treating themselves instead of punishing themselves," she said.

They say, despite what some might think, healthy eating and tasty food are not mutually exclusive.

"We're definitely trying to make people go back to the basics," Henry said.

The small startup is "dually based" in Little Rock and St. Louis.

You can purchase Breakout Bars at a number of Central Arkansas drug stores, grocery stores, supplement shops and on the company's website.

"When you know you're able to help people and you're able to impact people's lives, that's a really big deal," Collier said. "That's something we want to make our whole life and brand about."

