Positively Pink: Family history of breast cancer an important factor in early detection

Leticia Zirbes always knew she had the genes that put her at a higher risk for breast cancer, and her early action against the disease may have saved her life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leticia Zirbes, or Tisha as she is known to friends, knew her whole life that she had the genes that put her at a higher risk for breast cancer. She always knew one day, she may get the news that no woman, or man, wants to hear: "you have breast cancer."

"They did a lot of tests and that's when they said, 'it's just one little area.'"

One little area, but a huge change in her life.

Tisha has always been surrounded by love. She has two step-daughters, one son and a husband of 30 years.

"He's my hero, he's my rock," Tisha said.

But she is also surrounded by that history or breast cancer.

"My aunt had breast cancer, my cousin had breast cancer, my sister had breast cancer," Tisha said. "I had two cousins who had passed away from breast cancer."

Before her diagnosis, either by fate or simply smart early planning, Tisha was part of the Coastal Bend group that started "Bikers for Boobs," a breast cancer awareness and fundraising bike ride, back in 2003. About ten years later, she was recruited by First Friday, a Corpus Christi group that provides free mammograms to women with little to no insurance.

"Within two years, I was on the board and now I'm the chairman," Tisha said.

It wouldn't be until Dec. 2016 when Tisha realized those non-profits would be called on by her.

"It came back I was BRCA 1 positive," Tisha said.

The plan was to have a lumpectomy in her left breast and radiation but about one week before surgery, she changed her mind.

"I was like, 'I think I want to get a double mastectomy instead,'" Tisha said. "The doctor was like 'I'm so glad you changed your mind' and my husband was so glad."

And it turns out, that was the right call. Pathology discovered another area of concern in her breast that did not initially show up on scans. It was grade three, triple-negative-- a more rare form of breast cancer that grows and spreads quicker and has fewer treatment options.

After the double mastectomy and 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Tisha is cancer free.

"Luckily, I did really well with chemotherapy, Tisha said. "I mean, I did really well."

Tisha still gets her routine monthly checks, mammograms and visits with doctors to make sure the cancer has not returned. She credits her recovery to her family and close friends.

"It wasn't my inner strength. I think it was more of all the people around me that gave me strength," Tisha said. "I had so much support."

First Friday, which Tisha is still chairman of, works to help save lives by providing free mammograms to those in need. For more information and to see if you're eligible, call them at 361-985-5600 and choose option 2. Also, scan the QR code in the above video for information on how to donate.

The annual Bikers for Boobs Fun Run is also coming up this weekend! Registration for the ride begins Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Harley Davidson. Click here for more information.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday and Thursday for more 'Positively Pink' stories of women battling breast cancer and how they are inspiring others.

