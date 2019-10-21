CABOT, Ark — The Cabot Emergency Hospital just opened, and it's the first and only hospital located in Cabot.

It's also the closest option for patients from North Little Rock to Searcy.

Doctors working here said they are already seeing the impact in the community.

"The amount of students in this area, and then also supporting the air base, that is really, really huge," said Dr. Matt Young, a co-owner of the hospital.

The hospital is now open and providing the only emergency services within the area.

"Simple illnesses that can be all the way up a trauma patient," said Young. "And then we have medics, respiratory therapists, and other personnel who help support our emergency patients."

"And having all the doctors also ER-trained is a really big deal. Where they may not advertise that they could birth a baby here, you know, that is something in an emergency situation that they could," added Cabot resident Sarah Brown.

Brown is a life-long resident of the city, and the director of the Lonoke County Safe Haven.

She said this hospital can also help victims of sexual assault with immediate care that wasn't possible before.

"If they need to be able to get possibly a rape kit done, might need some kind of medical attention or anything like that, then this is somewhere local," said Brown.

The hospital is also owned by local doctors, which they said can provide quicker and more specialized care.

"For us, we know emergency medicine. We know how it works. And so, for us to be able to provide that to a community, gives us a great sense of pride and privilege," said Young.

The Cabot Emergency Hospital is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It's located right off of 167 on Willie Ray Drive.

