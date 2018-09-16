According to the Arkansas Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reminding clinicians seeing patients from the areas affected by Hurricane Florence to maintain a high index of suspicion for Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Other people who may be exposed to the same CO source may need to be identified and assessed.

CDC has suggested to follow these tips to keep yourself and your family safe during and after Hurricane Florence:

Check your carbon monoxide detector’s batteries. Always keep generators and any gasoline-powered engine outside at least 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.

If you’re staying in an evacuation shelter, make sure to keep your hands clean and cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing to avoid the spread of germs.

If you have family or friends in the path of Hurricane Florence, be sure to share health and safety messages with them using our multimedia toolkit: How to Help Loved Ones in Hurricane-Affected Areas.

