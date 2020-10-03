LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will start screening questions at all facilities for the coronavirus starting Tuesday.

"We do need to realize reality because it is coming to our state and we need to be prepared," Rep. Jack Ladyman said.

That's the message state lawmakers had Monday as states surrounding Arkansas see more cases of the coronavirus.

Arkansas has zero confirmed cases so far.

Central Arkansas VA hospitals are putting their own measures in place to protect veterans. Veterans who have flu-like symptoms like fever and cough should call their clinic before visiting a facility.

Anyone entering a facility will be asked three questions:

Do you have a fever?

Have you traveled to a country recently where there is a COVID-19 outbreak?

Have you been in close contact with someone confirmed to have virus?

It's a similar plan to what the Arkansas Hospital Association is recommending.

Unless you are experiencing symptoms of a medical emergency please do not come and see us," Rachel Bunch, with the Arkansas Hospital Association, said.

Access will be limited to specific entry points at all facilities. At John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, screening points will be set up at the main entrance, the south entrance and the Emergency Department entrance.

After hours screening will be at the Emergency Department entrance.

"We apologize for any delays or inconvenience this screening may cause," Dr. Margie Scott, medical center director, said. "We are doing all we can to protect our veterans and employees while providing excellent medical care. We're asking for patience and understanding during this outbreak."

The Central Arkansas VA is also limiting visitors to immediate family members or caregivers.

Despite the virus spreading in other states, our risk here in Arkansas remains low.

"I'll just give you one example; we don't have an international airport. I've always thought that was a negative. But in this case, it's a positive," Rep. Ladyman said.

In addition to calling first, veterans are asked to consider using virtual care options if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Visitors who do not feel well are being asked to postpone their visit.