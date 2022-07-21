CHI St. Vincent named to 2022 Fortune/Merative 15 Top Health Systems list

The annual list aims to recognize excellence within clinical outcomes, patient experience as well as operational efficiency.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time ever, CHI St. Vincent has been recognized as one of the 2022 Fortune/Merative 15 Top Health Systems.

The hospital has been given the honor of being named one of the top performing health systems in the United States.

When speaking about the hospital's dedication and commitment to creating the best experience for their patients, CHI St. Vincent CEO Chad Aduddell said this:

“Our healing ministry strives to provide our patients with the highest quality, compassionate care possible and we do that by focusing on what’s best for our patients and consistently working to improve healthcare outcomes.”

Aduddell also added, “Recognition among such esteemed institutions is a true honor and validation of the hard work our healthcare professionals do for our communities each and every day.”

The Fortune/Merative 15 Top Health Systems list is published each year by Fortune, Merative which is a technology and analytics partner which helps to identify the top health systems within a rigorous evaluation of 349 total health systems across the U.S.

When compared to other health systems, the organizations that are included on the list typically had far better results on various performance indicators such as patient experience among other things.