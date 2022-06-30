CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs named to 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals List

The annual list recognizes excellence within the top performing hospitals in the U.S. based on key clinical and operational performance indicators.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs was recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S. after being included in the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

“Being named one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States, and the only hospital in the state of Arkansas on this list, is an absolute honor and highlights our ministry’s ongoing commitment to patient-centered care,” said hospital president Dr. Douglas Ross.

Compared to other hospitals, the ones included on the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key performance indicators— these include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, and more.

“It also reaffirms what our patients and our communities across Southwest Arkansas already know. When they come through our doors, they can expect the highest quality, compassionate care,” Ross said.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list is published annually using data found by Merative, an analytics and technology partner for the health industry.

Organizations do not apply for this honor— each award-winning hospital serves as a model of excellence for the industry.