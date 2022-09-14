CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs to host free prostate cancer screening in honor of awareness month

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will host free prostate screenings on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will host free prostate screenings on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The screening, which coincides with Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, will be encouraged for all men between the ages of 45-75 to learn more about their health.

Arkansans can learn more about the risks posed by the disease and improve their odds of survival with early detection.

A prostate cancer screening can be as simple as getting your blood drawn.

The event will be held at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs located at 300 Werner Street, Hot Springs, AR 71913.