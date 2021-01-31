Fitness enthusiast now fighting for his life with weakened heart

Cliff Wallace has two IVs in his left arm, an oxygen tank, a heart monitor, and a long needle that's attached to medicine going through his right arm to his heart.

HOUSTON — Meet Cliffton Wallace. He's a 37-year-old fitness enthusiast from Houston, and he's fighting for his life. He recently posted an emotional video to his social media accounts to provide an update on his condition.

In 2012, Cliff (what his friends call him) was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. A disease he knows very well because of his family history. Determined to remain positive, Cliff did not let his prognosis deter his dream of becoming an actor while living his best life.

However, things have now taken a turn for the worse. In June 2020, Cliff tested positive for COVID-19. He later recovered and now is back in the hospital in Houston due to his weakened heart.

"I’m scared. I’m scared by the uncertainty," he said about his condition.

In an emotional video from his hospital room, Cliff revealed the last year of his life has been a struggle.

In the video, which has been viewed thousands of times, he was honest. He said his diet and exercise suffered during the pandemic. Then he got COVID-19.

"I won’t blame everything on COVID. But I do have a feeling some things, like anxiety, stress. Those things and COVID had a lasting effect on people with pre-existing issues," Cliff said.

He also recalled a near-death moment that now has him scared of the uncertain. Cliff has two IVs in his left arm, an oxygen tank, a heart monitor, and a long needle that's attached to medicine going through his right arm to his heart.

Cliff says he will soon be placed on a heart transplant list.

From his hospital bed in Houston, Cliff said the experience has taught him a lot.

"You’ve got to love yours. ... Love your life, no matter what you’re going through. I’ve been dealing with this for an entire decade and nobody knew, because it was nobody’s problem but my own," he said.

But letting people in has shown the Houston man how many people really do care. He said that’s motivating him as his heart fails. He said he knows he isn’t alone as he faces his toughest health battle yet.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Cliff's medical expenses.