Overdoses linked to the opioid "fentanyl" have been reported in many states including Arkansas.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said a lot of people don't even know they're taking it.

Assistant Special Agent Justin King said most of the fentanyl is getting here in mail packages from China.

"When somebody buys something, they are essentially taking the word of the seller and they don't know, they can't tell the difference in what it looks like," said King.

It's a growing problem at the top of his list.

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid," said King. "It is highly potent. It is what was made for medicinal use in the 1950's but in recent years we've seen fentanyl be used, transported in the United States and mixed with heroin or substituted for heroin and sold as such on the streets."

Just a small amount of it is very dangerous. About .5 grams can be a lethal dose.

Overdoses due to fentanyl are a growing problem in Arkansas.

"We see a lot of overdoses of course and that is a red flag for an area that has it and a lot of these people don't know that they're actually buying heroin or pills that have fentanyl in them," said King.

He said it's vital every case involving the drug is thoroughly investigated.

"Every investigation we can go after, we will pursue it to the utmost of our authority to do so. We are not necessarily worried about how much quantity we have. It's a dangerous product and we will put the full resources of the federal government behind that," said King.

