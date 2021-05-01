x
1,000th COVID-19 survivor discharged from UAMS hospital

The 1,000th COVID-19 survivor was released from UAMS hospital on Monday, Jan. 4.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Sometimes we get so caught up in talking about new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we forget to celebrate moments like this.

Cheers filled the halls at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on Monday, Jan. 4, as the 1,000th COVID-19 survivor was released from the hospital.

A moving moment and an eye-opening milestone.

Credit: DR. CAM PATTERSON, Chancellor
While this is good news, doctors at UAMS say the fight is not over and encouraged everyone to get the vaccine when it's their turn, so stories like this are a thing of the past.

    

