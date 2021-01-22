You may notice side effects after 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose, but don't panic

The APA suggests people worried about possible side effects to schedule their vaccine on a weekend, but do not miss your second dose because it’s critical.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As many have started getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare professionals are taking reports of side effects, which is worrying some people.

“I had several co-workers call in,” said Candace McCown, who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

McCown is a mental health professional. She and her co-workers are completely vaccinated against the virus now.

Some of them faced very uncomfortable side effects after getting the second dose, including dizziness and nausea.

Her's was different.

“Mine was a mixture of fatigue and severe drowsiness,” said McCown.

McCown said she slept through multiple alarms sounding.

But the professionals say there’s no need to worry.

These side effects mean the COVID-19 vaccine is working by providing immunity to prevent severe infection.

“When you complete the two-dose series within two to three weeks, this vaccine is amazing,” said John Vinson, CEO of Arkansas Pharmacists Association. “It has 100% effectiveness at preventing death.”

The APA suggests people worried about possible side effects to schedule their vaccine on a weekend, but do not miss your second dose because it’s critical.

“To put it into perspective, you only get that 100% effectiveness at preventing the most severe disease and death if you complete the two doses,” said Vinson.

Vinson said you can possibly avoid side effects by eating before you’re vaccinated, getting hydrated, and getting plenty of rest.

It’s important to know the most serious side effects would happen within the first 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination.