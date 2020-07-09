x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Coronavirus

Nearly 1,000 active COVID-19 cases reported at University of Arkansas

As of Monday (Sept. 7), the university is reporting 923 active cases. Of those, 912 are students, two are graduate students, three are faculty and six are staff.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The University of Arkansas is reporting an additional 439 cases of COVID-19.

These numbers were reported from Sept. 4-6. 

As of Monday (Sept. 7), the university is reporting 923 active cases. Of those, 912 are students, two are graduate students, three are faculty and six are staff.

The U of A held a 3-day drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic on campus, conducted jointly by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Pat Walker Health Center on Sept. 1-3 

So far, 3,734 tests have been reported with 472 positive results. 

Click here to view the U of A coronavirus numbers.

Related Articles