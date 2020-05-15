Our effort at THV11 is to bring context to the numbers and also show you the face behind them.

One of them is a war veteran who lost his battle with COVID-19 last Friday.

73-year-old Mike Fox died at the VA hospital. He served in the U.S. Army, Navy and Civil Air Patrol.

His daughter said her dad loved anything related to Star Wars and Star Trek; he also avidly collected any of J.R.R. Tolkien's writings or books.

He had a terrific laugh, she says, along with a very expressive face.

He tested positive for coronavirus on April 25, but his family shares that his health was already in decline. He died May 8th.

His daughter also wanted to thank the MICU team at the VA who kept the family informed every day, and held a phone to his ear so she and her siblings could say a final goodbye to their dad.

To all of Mr. Fox's family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you... and all of those who've endured loss because of COVID-19.