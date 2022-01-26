ADH says you don't have to report positive at-home COVID tests

The federal government is distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 test kits and N-95 masks for free across the country.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says the state is not tracking positive at-home COVID-19 cases.

Arkansas is only tracking PCR COVID tests given at hospitals and testing clinics. So, the daily number of COVID cases in the state is a lot higher than what’s being reported on the department of health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“The cases that are reported through commercial laboratories and so forth, they’re just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director for Immunization and Outbreak Response.

The ADH says the state is now looking at hospitalizations to determine the severity of the virus.

“Our hospitals have had the highest numbers of admissions for COVID that we had had throughout the whole pandemic,” Dr. Dillaha said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, Arkansas set a new record of 1,819 Arkansans in the hospital with COVID.

While you do not have to report a positive at-home test result to the state, health officials say you should still take precautions.

“They need to stay home for at least five days and isolate themselves,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha also says it’s important to contact trace by letting those exposed to you know about your positive result and wear a mask. Doctors recommend the N-95 mask for the best protection. The federal government is shipping millions of those masks across the country for free but many pharmacies say they haven’t received them yet.

“We’re seeing a lot of phone calls from patients wanting to know if we’re going to have them and when we’ll to have them,” said Pharmacist Justin Boyd with Coleman Pharmacy in Alma. “And the answer is, we don’t know.”

Boyd also doesn’t know how many masks they will receive, if any. The same goes for Medical Arts pharmacist Julie Stewart in Fayetteville.

“It’s frustrating because we can’t provide them with information because we don’t have the information,” Stewart said.

Pharmacies are also having a hard time purchasing N-95 masks for people to buy. Medicals Arts says it had a supply, but it quickly went off the shelves.

Boyd doesn’t think local pharmacies will get those masks soon because they will more than likely go to big box stores first.

“Good chance those masks are going to be gone before we would get to a local community pharmacy," Boyd said.

Masks aren’t the only thing these pharmacists are worried about. At-home testing kits are a concern too because the free ones will eventually run out.

“There is definitely still a demand for them, it’s just a matter of finding the supply,” Stewart said.

Suppliers are busy trying to keep up with demand and are considering Arkansas ordered 1.5 million testing kits and the federal government ordered 500 million.

While the state says you do not have to report those positive at-home COVID-19 tests, you still have the option and can call ADH at 1-800-803-7847.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.