LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is now recommending self home quarantine for 14 days for all travelers from New York State and all international locations.

This is due to high rates of COVID-19 in New York as well as in a growing number of international locations. In the interest of the public health, all travelers who return from one of these locations are advised to quarantine at home for 14 days, starting from the date they left that location.

If you develop fever, cough, or other symptom of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor for advice on where to be evaluated.

Briefly, home quarantine includes these steps:

Remain at home and avoid all public activities. This means do not go to work, church, school, stores (including grocery stores), nor any public events or places.

Do not have visitors in your home.

If you live in a home with other people, stay in a separate room. If that is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least 6 feet away from them.

Wash your hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer often. Do not share personal items such as dishes, cups, forks, spoons, towels, etc.

Do not leave your home except to get medical care. If you need to see a doctor for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call us at your medical provider to discuss the care you need.

In the event of a medical emergency, call 911. Tell them that you are in self home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until a health care provider asks you to remove it.

Do not use any public transportation (buses, taxis, ride share services, or airplane).

Check yourself for fever twice a day. This means taking your temperature in the morning and before bed at night. Write it down in a log or piece of paper.

You can find more details on home quarantine here.

