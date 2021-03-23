All enrolled veterans now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas

Dr. Margie Scott, with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, announced all veterans aged 18+ with healthcare can now receive the vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 23, it was announced that all Arkansas veterans who enrolled in healthcare, aged 18 and up, are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Margie Scott, medical center director with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, says the state is 'excited' to announce there is no longer an age requirement for members of service.

The state took the CDC's recommendation of providing the vaccine to the population at highest risk at first, but now, Dr. Scott says the state has enough vaccine doses to open up eligibility to the veteran community as a whole.

She said their motto since the beginning has been "COVID-19 does not take a day off, and we will not either."

Dr. Scott said the state has followed that motto as healthcare workers have made sure veterans have been able to get their vaccine "every single day, weekend, and holiday."

Here are a couple of locations Dr. Scott mentioned veterans can go to get their vaccine:

John L. McLellan Hospital Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome until 2:30 p.m.

Fort Roots in North Little Rock 2200 Fort Roots Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72114 Open Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



You may also call any community-based outpatient clinics.

"We wanted to make this vaccine available to all of our heroes in Arkansas," Dr. Scott added.