ARKANSAS, USA — Approximately one-third of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are linked to the first case that was announced out of Jefferson County just one week ago.

The patient was admitted the week before to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff with severe symptoms. The patient had an out of state travel history.

Governor Hutchinson said of the 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas:

1 related to travel to France

2 related to travel to India

6 related to domestic travel

On Friday, March 13, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. confirmed the first community transmission case of COVID-19 in the City of Little Rock.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said this means there are people in the community who are infected that health officials don't know about. Officials say there is nothing surprising about this, but it further emphasizes how important it is for everyone to practice good hygiene in order to cut down on infection.

The fact that 33.3% of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 came from one person, suggests that the ordered increased social distancing is important in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"That's what we are trying to do. Make this forest fire burn slower," said Dr. Joe Thompson, President and CEO of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

COVID-19 is a brand new virus that no human has immunity to. On top of that, the novel coronavirus is also new to researchers and scientists who are trying to learn as much about COVID-19 in order to stop it from spreading. that leaders around the country are trying to get a hold of and Dr. Thompson said these leaders need your help in stopping the spread.

This lack of immunity is why Dr. Thompson said the idea of taking a step back from our normal routine shouldn't be taken lightly.

"Social distancing is trying to put distance between you and a potentially infected person to break the infectious cycle," he said.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

33 confirmed cases of COVID-19

50 people under investigation

377 are being monitored by Arkansas Department of Health with daily check-ins and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

WATCH GOV. HUTCHINSON'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: