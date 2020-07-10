Arizona coronavirus cases dropped 75% after mask requirements put in place, CDC report shows

The 7-day moving average of daily cases decreased by 75% from July 13 to August 7 around the time when mask wearing was widely enforced, the study reported.

ARIZONA, USA — The average number of daily coronavirus cases in Arizona dropped by 75% after mask-wearing became widely enforced, a new study by the CDC reported.

The study measured the number of cases reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The study showed a drastic drop in cases that happened between July 13 and August 7, not long after preventative measures were put into practice by businesses, communities, and individuals.

The study found that after state officials provided local governments with updated guidance and gave them the authority to implement mask policies on June 17, which reportedly affected 85% of Arizona's total population, cases began to see a decrease.

Specifically, the 7-day moving average of daily cases peaked from June 29 to July 2, stabilized during July 3 to 12, and subsequently decreased 75% from July 13 to August 7.

The report also found that coronavirus cases increased 151% from June 1 to June 15, after the state-wide stay-at-home order ended on May 15.

"Mitigation measures, including mask mandates, that are implemented and enforced statewide appear to have been effective in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona," the CDC study stated in its discussion section.

The report said that decreases in daily COVID-19 cases in Arizona were also observed after widespread sustained community mitigation measures that promoted social distancing, limited large gatherings, and paused operations of businesses where mask use and social distancing were difficult to maintain.

"Enhanced mitigation measures should be implemented by communities and persons to slow COVID-19 spread, particularly before a vaccine or therapeutic treatment becomes widely available," the CDC study said.

You can read the full CDC study here.