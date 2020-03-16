LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard posted several photos to Twitter of several soldiers helping the Arkansas Department of Health answer questions from the public on coronavirus and COVID-19.

According to the tweet, five soldiers have been answering calls since Saturday and 15 more soldiers arrived Monday morning to assist.

So far, 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced by the health department and 14 people are under investigation. Currently, 132 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

