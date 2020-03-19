LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Six medics with the 189th Airlift Wing Arkansas Air National Guard will join 10 Army medics to help assist UAMS with its medical screenings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas National Guard posted the announcement on Facebook, saying the 16 soldiers will "assist the UAMS medical staff with medical screening management on the UAMS campus."

The Army soldiers, who are from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, are being reassigned to help UAMS from the Arkansas Department of Health call center.

Since Saturday, soldiers have been helping the health department answer calls about COVID-19 in Arkansas.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 46 total positive coronavirus cases, over 100 under investigation in Arkansas

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates; FDA fast-tracking anti-viral treatments, Surgeon General urges the healthy to give blood