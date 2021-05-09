Arkansas reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, under 600 new cases

The state reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths and a dip in cases due to the holiday weekend. Gov. Hutchinson said effects of the holiday will be seen later this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported under 600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 38 more deaths after the Labor Day weekend.

The CDC suspended daily case reporting over the long weekend and usually there is a lower amount of testing and vaccinations done as people spend time with their families.

Key stats:

Total cases: 465,315 (+583 )

Total deaths: 7,108 ( +38 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,228 (+8)

On ventilators: 321 (+1)

Fully immunized: 1,253,237 (+1,617)

The number of active virus cases in the state reduced by 1,881 to 19,794.

"Our case report today sadly shows 38 deaths. We have fewer cases from the Labor Day weekend, but we’ll see the effects of the holiday weekend later this week and into the next," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death."

Only 1,617 more people became fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The total for Arkansas is 1,253,237, which means nearly half of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated.