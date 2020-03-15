LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a press conference covering COVID-19 updates for the state, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced temporary laws against price gouging, or rising the price of in-demand supplies, for the next 30 days while Arkansas handles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

For every violation, you can receive a fine of up to $10,000 for every item sold over the legal limit. Rutledge said this law doesn't only cover corporate businesses, but small businesses and even private citizens as well.

This includes attempting to upsell supplies on Facebook Marketplace.

Rutledge said the consequences are "harsh" due to businesses and individuals taking advantage of Arkansans in a time of need.

We have an article that is updated as new information on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas becomes available, which can be found here:

Real-time updates: All public schools in Arkansas closed this week due to coronavirus concerns

If you see evidence of price gouging in the state, you can file a consumer report here.

For an updated list on school closures and what individual plans are, click here.

