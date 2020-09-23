x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Coronavirus

Arkansas asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over virus mandates

A group of 18 Republican legislators sued this month over the restrictions, which include a mask mandate and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of Republican legislators challenging the state's coronavirus restrictions. 

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office said in a filing Tuesday that the restrictions are valid under a 1973 law on disasters and under rules approved last year by the Legislature. 

A group of 18 legislators sued this month over the restrictions, which include a mask mandate and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.

They argue the restrictions require legislative approval. 

Arkansas has had at least 74,772 coronavirus cases and 1,209 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: 20,000 American flags planted near Washington Monument to mark US COVID-19 deaths