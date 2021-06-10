Arkansas awarded more than $40 million dollars by CDC to help with COVID-19 relief

The CDC has awarded Arkansas $40,411,710 to aid with COVID-19 and related health disparities throughout the state.

The grant is intended to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and any related health disparities while improving and increasing tests that are administered to the public.

The funds serve to improve and increase contact tracing in higher risk and underserved populations, such as racial and ethnic minority groups along with people that live in rural communities.

The grant will also provide improvements to services at the state, local, and U.S territorial levels to minimize and prevent the spread of the virus.