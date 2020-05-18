LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday during a press conference that bars in Arkansas will be able to reopen starting on May 26.

Hutchinson also announced that bars inside restaurant facilities could reopen on May 19.

This comes after Hutchinson announced several reopenings during phase one, including restaurants, pools and gyms.

The Arkansas Department of Health will give specific guidelines for bars to follow when reopening.

Social distancing guidelines will still apply, Hutchinson said.

Dr. Nate Smith with the health department said the guidelines will be similar to restaurants. He said that officials are going to depend on people to take individual actions to protect themselves.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Real-time updates: Over 4,800 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

RELATED: Some restaurants may be adding a COVID surcharge to your bill