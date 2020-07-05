LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday during a press conference that the three casinos in Arkansas would be able to reopen at one-third capacity.

Hutchinson announced the casinos reopen plan as part of his phase one plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hutchinson said Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health is developing the strict social distancing requirements. That guidance should be released late Thursday or on Friday.

The casinos will be allowed to reopen on May 18.

