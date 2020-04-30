LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest are now accepting donations of homemade cloth masks for clinic patients and family members of patients.

Erica Phillips, Executive Director of Volunteer Engagement, said this will help when a patient or a family or visitor comes to one of the campuses and does not have a cloth covering over the nose and mouth. They want to be able to offer a cloth mask made by from someone in the community.

"There are a lot of great patterns if you just google," Phillips said. "I've been asking people to do that because they're many different skill levels and different things you might feel more comfortable with one pattern versus another pattern. There are even some no-sew masks so even if you don't sew there are patterns out there for those."

Donations can be made by contacting Volunteer Engagement at 501-364-1825 or volunteer@archildrens.org.

Donation guidelines are as follows:

Masks must be fully assembled, made from either kid-savvy or solid color cloth material, and be able to be washed, as masks will be laundered prior to distribution, courtesy of our partner, Tide Cleaners.

We are accepting masks in both youth and adult sizes. Click here for ideas about homemade masks patterns.

Masks may also be mailed to:

Arkansas Children’s Volunteer Engagement

Attn: Mask Donation Section

1 Children’s Way, Slot 108

Little Rock, AR 72202

