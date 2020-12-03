LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to an email sent to staff of the Arkansas Children's Hospital, a person working at the hospital's Little Rock campus has possibly been exposed to COVID-19.

The individual was immediately quarantined and tested in coordination with the Arkansas Department of Health. The results are a presumptive positive.

When a person tests positive, results are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL STAFF EMAIL

The email also said the hospital is working to identity all staff members and patients who came into contact with the person who tested positive.

This is the state's second presumptive case of COVID-19. Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday, March 11 the first presumptive COVID-19 case in Arkansas was confirmed for a patient in a Pine Bluff hospital.

