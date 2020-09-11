Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

Head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, university says.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to University of Arkansas Communications Department, head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Pittman was tested Sunday, Nov. 8 as part of the team’s normal protocol and he was informed Monday morning that his PCR test was positive. He is not symptomatic and is in self isolation at home.

He retested this morning to confirm the results of Sunday’s test with those results still pending, according to the U of A.

All individuals who are considered close contacts have been notified and will enter quarantine guidelines.

Coach Pittman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.Coach Pittman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually while in isolation.