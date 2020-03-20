LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Community Foundation is accepting proposals for $1,000 mini-grants for organizations responding to the immediate needs of vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These grants will help organizations maintain their operations and respond to increased demand from clients during this first phase of pandemic relief. Nonprofit organizations with 501c3 status, churches, hospitals, schools or government entities based anywhere in Arkansas are eligible to apply.

Priority will be given to organizations that:

Provide human services and emergency assistance (for example, food, shelter, transportation, living expenses, rent/utility assistance, etc.

Primarily serve vulnerable populations, including children who are out of school in families without childcare, people who have lost a source of income due to the pandemic, people who are at high risk medically, people who are homeless or incarcerated, individuals who lack paid sick leave or health insurance.

Disseminate factual safety and response information to vulnerable communities such as non-English speaking residents, rural residents, senior citizens, etc.

Organizations may use funding to support client’s needs that cover costs associated with decreased staffing or remote-working due to quarantine/social distancing; provide mental health programming for clients or staff or coordinate/facilitate in-kind goods; and donations to sites and organizations that provide human services and serve vulnerable populations. This is not an exhaustive list, and other needs will be considered.

Businesses and individuals are not eligible to apply; however, they will consider grants to nonprofit organizations that provide direct financial assistance to individuals.

Visit here to apply online.

Mini-grant applications will be accepted and grants will be awarded on a rolling basis until available grant funds are expended. All grants will be awarded in the form of a $1,000 award for general operating support. Organizations may receive only one mini-grant at this time.

RELATED: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15

RELATED: Arkansas will distribute $12M in relief for emergency efforts amid coronavirus

RELATED: Arkansas offering incentives for childcare providers during coronavirus pandemic